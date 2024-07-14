Inflation has badly hurt the masses, says FPCCI leader

KARACHI: Chairman of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Advisory Board and National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum Mian Zahid Hussain has said that the inflation has been going on for three years. It has left the masses in deep trouble.

He said that no government has been able to reduce inflation in the. A few months ago, there was some reduction in inflation. Still, inflation is being increased again due to the increase in electricity and gas tariffs and taxes.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that inflation is damaging the economy while the high cost of living frustrates and angers people.

He said that for the first time in the country’s history, the wave of inflation has been going on for three years and will continue.

He added that little has been done to combat inflation, and the rulers are trying to appease the people through promises and statistics.

He said that people are currently having problems paying electricity bills. At the same time, their condition will worsen from next month due to additional tax deductions in salaries, an increase in electricity rates, a hike in fixed payments and over-billing.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the people are bearing the brunt of the politicians’ wrong policies and the bureaucracy’s incompetence, and the masses are made to pay for all kinds of corruption in the energy sector.

The quality of life of the people continues to be destroyed in the name of economic stability. He observed that businesses are closing, unemployment is rampant, and public outcry is rising. There is a strong possibility of a drastic increase in the country’s crime rate before the people’s patience is exhausted.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the current policies are making millions of people mentally ill, and the unemployment of the people can take any direction at any time, which will be difficult for the state to deal with.

If the situation gets out of control, it may become difficult to control the people, even though repressive measures. Those running the country should make decisions according to the ground realities. Otherwise, he warned that their grip would weaken, and anarchy would spread in the country.

Even now, if the fire of rising inflation is not extinguished, it can burn everything, he said, adding that Nepra has approved the imposition and increase of fixed charges from and has also approved an increase of 184% in fixed charges for households and other consumers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024