Japanese rubber easier on volatile yen

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell on Friday, as a volatile yen and weak Chinese economic data weighed, but still logged a week-on-week gain.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for December delivery closed down 3 yen, or 0.91%, at 324.9 yen ($2.04) per kg. The contract gained 0.25% this week. The September rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) fell 115 yuan, to finish at 14,590 yuan ($2,008.31) per metric ton.

The yen eased on Friday as investors remained nervous after a sharp surge in the previous session following data that showed US consumer prices unexpectedly dropped, with speculation swirling that Tokyo had intervened in the currency market.