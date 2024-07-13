Agri census: Training of Census Master Trainers begins

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) is making efforts to conduct the 7th Agricultural Census, the country's first integrated digital count, for getting authentic data crucial for informed decision-making to boost productivity and exports.

The initial phase involves training 311 Census Master Trainers in Islamabad, who will then train 6,500 enumerators and 1,368 supervisors across 160 district-level venues nationwide. Field operations, including the enumeration of large holdings, are scheduled from August to October 2024.

“This census is designed to provide reliable, timely, and authentic data crucial for informed decision-making, boosting productivity and exports,” said Secretary for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Awais Manzur Sumra here Friday while inaugurating the session of Training of Census Master Trainers 7th Agricultural census-2024 organised by the PBS.

Chief Census Commissioner Dr Naeem uz Zafar emphasised utilization of data for evidence-based policies, especially in agriculture sector for national development.

Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Member (Support Services) and focal person for the Agricultural Census, said that the census marks Pakistan's first digital and integrated count, covering agricultural lands, crops, livestock, and machinery and its contribution in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He said that the census, scheduled from August to October 2024, aims to provide essential data for evidence-based policymaking to enhance Pakistan’s economic landscape.

Chief Statistician Dr Naeem uz Zafar expressed gratitude to the Secretary Planning for his support and highlighted the collaborative efforts of PBS, stakeholders, and the government in advancing the 7th Agricultural Census. He emphasized agriculture’s critical role in the economy, significantly contributing to GDP, employment, exports, and food security. He stressed that data-driven policies, enabled by the census, are essential for the sector’s growth and development.

The Secretary Planning recognised the Agricultural Census team for their pivotal role in the Census Master Trainers (CMT) Training Program's inauguration, emphasizing the link between agricultural data and policymaking. He encouraged the CMTs to fully engage in their training to ensure informed decision-making and stressed the need for uniform training delivery to supervisors and enumerators nationwide for effective implementation.

"This training of Census Master Trainers is not merely a preparatory step but a cornerstone in our efforts to gather accurate and timely agricultural data," the Secretary Planning said.

"The success of the 7th Agricultural Census hinges on the competence and dedication of our trainers and enumerators. It is imperative that the knowledge imparted here today cascades down uniformly, ensuring consistency and reliability in data collection processes," he said.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to using data for evidence-based policies, particularly in the agricultural sector, where accurate data is vital for planning and implementing development strategies.

