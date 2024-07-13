SSGC removes 2,890 illegal connections

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company's Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO) and Customer Relations Department (CRD) teams have been pulling out all stops to bring down the rising incidences of gas theft.

Recently, the teams carried out multiple raids, after working upon survey reports in which they identified the areas where gas theft was being committed and immediately took actions against those involved in this heinous crime. Overall 2,890 illegal gas connections were removed.

A large scale operation as carried out at Al-Emaraat City, Hub, where 2,500 residents were found involved in gas theft. This major operation uncovered the fact that the residents of this city had tempered with the 8” steel high pressure industrial main gas pipeline which was laid in front of the society. The raid was jointly carried out by teams of CRD, Distribution and Zonal Manager Balochistan to apprehend the culprits involved in this case.

The holes used for tapping into the gas system were sealed by the team and the area is being kept under strict observation and subsequent claims are being raised.

In Karachi, CRD team carried out raids in Federal B. Area, where they removed 142 illegal connections. The residents had extended gas via rubber pipes and were supplying to these households. 07 illegal connections were removed by the team in Ramswami Gardens. Subsequent claims are being raised.

In Quetta, 99 disconnections were made in Cantt and City Zone combined, where the residents had used overhead and underground clamps for accessing gas, illegally through the Company's main supply line. Additionally, another 111 disconnections were made in lower and upper Balochistan for which claims are being raised.

In Larkana 22 illegal connections were disconnected, while in Nawabshah, 5 illegal connections were removed that were involved in gas theft. All rubber pipes, clamps, and materials used for gas theft were taken in custody and FIRs are being lodged against those involved in this crime against which claims are also being raised.

In Hyderabad, 4 disconnections were made in the Qasimabad region after receiving a complaint regarding gas theft in SSGC’s Khuli Kachehri session held in Hyderabad region.

Gas theft is a serious crime against the community as it hinders the supply to the customers and it can be quite harmful for the residents as even a smallest mistake can lead to damaging results.

Therefore, SSGC requests its customers to come forward and report gas theft incidences if they are aware of any such case. Strict action will be taken against all those involved in this menace of gas theft which directly impacts the bottom-line of the Company.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024