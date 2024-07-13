AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-13

‘SC verdict on reserved seats should be reviewed’

Recorder Report Published 13 Jul, 2024 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that the Supreme Court’s verdict on reserved seats is tantamount to rewriting the Constitution and should be reviewed.

Addressing at a press conference in Islamabad, the senior PML-N leader said that the court’s verdict which creates ambiguity do not go in the interest of the country.

The apex court, on Friday, overturned the Peshawar High Court’s verdict of depriving the PTI of the reserved seats of non-Muslim and women candidates in assemblies.

“The verdict of the Supreme Court is tantamount to rewriting the Constitution,” said Sanaullah.

He added that the government has great respect for the apex court but this verdict does not fulfil the basic criteria of the Constitution and therefore, it should be reviewed.

Sanaullah was of the view that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had rejected the demand of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) for granting the reserved seats. The SIC approached the PHC and their petition was turned down again, he added.

The PM’s advisor said that the independent candidates have been declared as the members of PTI despite the fact that they took an oath of being independents.

“The judges have taken an oath to protect the Constitution,” said Sanaullah while urging the judiciary to review the verdict.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court SC PTI Rana Sanaullah SC verdict PM advisor SIC reserved seats

Comments

200 characters

‘SC verdict on reserved seats should be reviewed’

Briefing to NA panel: New revenue measures won’t be withdrawn: FBR chief

Privatisation of 3 electricity distribution cos: Appointment of financial advisor this year

PASSCO privatisation: PM for preparing action plan

Domestic consumers: Hike in power rates up to Rs7.12 notified

To be conducted by PPIB, CPPA-G and Nepra: Govt orders ‘audit’ of agreements with IPPs

ECP likely to meet next week

Development budget: FD unveils strategy for release of funds

MoF issues strategy for release of recurrent budget funds

Islamabad airport outsourcing: Bid submission date extended for two months

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance ties: FO

Read more stories