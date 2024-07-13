‘SC verdict on reserved seats should be reviewed’

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that the Supreme Court’s verdict on reserved seats is tantamount to rewriting the Constitution and should be reviewed.

Addressing at a press conference in Islamabad, the senior PML-N leader said that the court’s verdict which creates ambiguity do not go in the interest of the country.

The apex court, on Friday, overturned the Peshawar High Court’s verdict of depriving the PTI of the reserved seats of non-Muslim and women candidates in assemblies.

“The verdict of the Supreme Court is tantamount to rewriting the Constitution,” said Sanaullah.

He added that the government has great respect for the apex court but this verdict does not fulfil the basic criteria of the Constitution and therefore, it should be reviewed.

Sanaullah was of the view that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had rejected the demand of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) for granting the reserved seats. The SIC approached the PHC and their petition was turned down again, he added.

The PM’s advisor said that the independent candidates have been declared as the members of PTI despite the fact that they took an oath of being independents.

“The judges have taken an oath to protect the Constitution,” said Sanaullah while urging the judiciary to review the verdict.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024