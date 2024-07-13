DIOA supports PIAF in LCCI elections

LAHORE: Daroghawala Industry Owners Association Registered (DIOA) has announced to fully support to the PIAF in the upcoming elections of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI).

The announcement made at an impressive event arranged by the Daroghawala Industry Owners Association Registered the other night with the patron in chief of the PIAF Mian Anjum Nisar as the chief guest and Chairman PIAF Faheem Ur Rehman Saigol Guest of Honour.

The Association's office bearers said that the reception was arranged to felicitate the PIAF for all the services rendered by it for the welfare of the business community. Also nominate Irfan Qureshi to be a contestant in the LCCI Elections 2024 for corporate class.

Speaking on this occasion, DIOA Chairman Mian Muhammad Mansha, President Muhammad Asim Rafique and General Secretary Muhammad Anis said that the members of their association had decided to support Mian Anjum Nisar, Faheem Ur Rehman Saigol, Nasrallah Mughal, Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Muhammad Ali Mian, Syed Nabeel Hashmi, Abuzar Shad, Asim Qadri, Tahir Manzoor and other leadership to ensure continuation of the policies adopted by the PIAF for the welfare of the business community, accelerating the businesses and industrial activity and strengthening of the national economy.

They said that Daroghawala Industrial Area is the hub of small and big industries and they would be supporting the PIAF Mian Anjum Nisar Group.

