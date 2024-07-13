Rain challenge: CM tells WASA officials there must be no complacency

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the administration and WASA officials to immediately reach the rain-hit sites for drainage of rain water.

She directed the staff and officers to remain in the field till the complete water drainage. She directed to undertake prompt measures for water drainage in all the cities across Punjab including Lahore.

The Chief Minister directed Rescue-1122 and other institutions to make pre-emptive preparations in view of an alarming emergency situation. She directed to undertake water drainage work without any interruption or delay at the main roads and in the low-lying areas.

She maintained that the alarming situation being created due to torrential rains in various cities requires undertaking emergency measures. She asserted that water should not be seen on the roads, bazaars and streets after rainfall. She directed the traffic police to get the roads cleared and traffic jams should not occur in any part of the cities across Punjab.

Moreover, the CM continued overseeing process of rain water drainage in all the districts of Punjab including Lahore.

A mega operation being conducted by WASA in various areas of Lahore is ongoing.

On the directions of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, water disposal operation is ongoing in Lahore under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner. The water drainage process is ongoing in collaboration with the Lahore Development Authority and WASA. Relevant officers and staff are present at various sites and rain affected areas. Heavy machinery and water pumps are being utilized for water drainage. Cleanliness operation along with removing the encroachments is being undertaken so as to ensure smooth flow of rainwater.

The CM directed the district administration, LDA and WASA officials to undertake prompt measures in tandem for the facilitation of the general public due to extraordinary rains. Effective measures being taken by the administration of other districts across Punjab for timely water drainage are also being monitored.

Meanwhile, the CM in a meeting with Chief Executive Officer and Founder Pink Ribbon Pakistan Dr Umar Aftab said, “Availability of authentic data of cancer patients will facilitate in providing better treatment facilities. In October, the Pink Ribbon campaign will be launched under her leadership.”

The chief minister reviewed a proposal to build a breast cancer block in Pakistan's first government Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital.

She was briefed, “All staff in the breast cancer block of Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital will be female.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif took a decision in-principle to train Lady Health Visitors in Breast Cancer Diagnose. She was briefed, “Lady health visitors designated across Punjab will be able to diagnose breast cancer.”

The chief minister considered making mammography test facility mandatory for female staff in Punjab.

