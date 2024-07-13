AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-13

Iddat case: court adjourns hearing till today

Fazal Sher Published 13 Jul, 2024 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: The lawyer of the complainant in Iddat case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and his wife told the court that his client came to know about the incomplete Iddat period of his former wife as well as solemnising Nikkah during Iddat period is a crime after a citizen Muhammad Hanif file a complaint in the court in this regard.

Zahid Asif Chaudhry, lawyer of Khawar Maneka, the complainant and former husband of Bushra Bibi while arguing before Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, said that Maneka came to know about the matter after a citizen Muhammad Hanif filed a complaint against Khan and his wife. Maneka wrote in his complaint that when he came to know that solemnising Nikkah during Iddat is a crime then he filed the complaint, he said.

Asif Chaudhry, while objecting to the court judgment produced by Imran Khan’s counsel during the trial, said that the grounds of judgments presented by defence counsel as a reference and the grounds of the Iddat case are separate.

He said that the duration of Iddat is not 39 days. He will assist the court regarding the defence statement that Section 496 is related to non-Muslims. It is not written anywhere in Section 496 that it is not for Muslims, he said.

The counsel further said that according to the apex court’s judgment produced by the defence Nikkah during Iddat is illegal.

The three judgments produced by the defence counsel are not relevant to this case, he said.

Maneka’s lawyer said that an objection was raised before the court that a civil case is being made instead of a criminal case but no appeal has been filed on behalf of both the accused regarding the civil case to date, has any appeal been filed on their behalf regarding the earlier divorce?

He said that Imran Khan and Maneka’s son have denied January 1 Nikkah. The judge told the lawyer that your witness stated that he came to know about the marriage on the second day, he said, adding that you both are followers of Fiqh Hanfia and in Hanfia the right of recourse ends after three divorces.

The judge said that the ideas of fiqh cannot be challenged in the court, they are followers of Fiqh Hanfia and according to it, divorce has taken place then for this reason Iddat case stands groundless.

He said Khan’s lawyers would prove their claim that the complainant filed the complaint under pressure. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till Saturday (today).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan Iddat case

Comments

200 characters

Iddat case: court adjourns hearing till today

Briefing to NA panel: New revenue measures won’t be withdrawn: FBR chief

Privatisation of 3 electricity distribution cos: Appointment of financial advisor this year

PASSCO privatisation: PM for preparing action plan

Domestic consumers: Hike in power rates up to Rs7.12 notified

To be conducted by PPIB, CPPA-G and Nepra: Govt orders ‘audit’ of agreements with IPPs

ECP likely to meet next week

Development budget: FD unveils strategy for release of funds

MoF issues strategy for release of recurrent budget funds

Islamabad airport outsourcing: Bid submission date extended for two months

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance ties: FO

Read more stories