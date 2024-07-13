AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Reserved seats: PPP says it’s ‘ambiguous’ verdict

KARACHI: Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) respects court decisions, even though it has had to accept the rulings that have harmed it. The recent Supreme Court decision is ambiguous. Speaking at a press conference here Friday, he said under this decision, constitutional bodies like the Election Commission of Pakistan had their orders bulldozed. Additionally, today’s decision has overturned the Peshawar High Court’s earlier ruling against the BRT project, which was rejected by Justice Bandial.

He said it is no secret that every act and decision of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar facilitated Imran Khan. Before the 2018 elections, Imran Khan, despite being a liar, was declared Sadiq and Amin, he alleged. During the 2018 elections, the RTS system failed, and PTI won through rigging. When the results were challenged, Justice Saqib Nisar ordered that such cases should not be heard for the time being and that the government should be allowed to work.

He said in one instance, when a person was tortured in the middle of the road, Saqib Nisar instructed the torturer to deposit money into the ‘dam fund’ and go.

He said that when the operation against encroachments was going on across the country and people’s houses were being demolished, Justice Saqib Nisar declared Ladla’s house as legitimate.

Memon claimed that in today’s decision, it is evident that PTI has not pursued justice but has been favoured, despite the fact that the Sunni Ittehad Council and not PTI had approached the court. The Pakistan People’s Party does not advocate for the banning of any party, but decisions should adhere to the constitution and the law, he said.

