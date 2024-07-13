AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-13

Climate-resilient agri practices: PFVA signs MoU with CVF-V20 to boost co-op

Published July 13, 2024

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers & Merchants Association (PFVA) and the Climate Vulnerable Forum - V20 Group of Finance Ministers (CVF-V20) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in promoting climate-resilient agricultural practices, seed innovation, conservation efforts, and sustainable development in Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

This strategic partnership aims to leverage the strengths and resources of both organizations to jointly tackle climate change challenges while ensuring climate prosperity and the competitiveness of Pakistan’s horticultural industry.

The MoU signifies a commitment to joint efforts in advocacy, research, innovation, and capacity acceleration activities that will benefit fruit and vegetable growers, traders, and exporters nationwide.

The MoU was signed by Waheed Ahmed on behalf of PFVA and by Hamza Haroon on behalf of Climate Vulnerable Forum-V20 Group of Finance Ministers (CVF-V20).

President Nasheed, Secretary General CVF-V20 (former President of Maldives) joined the ceremony virtually and emphasized the critical importance of this partnership in building a resilient agricultural sector.

Addressing the signing ceremony Waheed Ahmed, Patron-in-Chief PFVA said that the signing of this MoU marks a significant milestone in efforts to build a climate-resilient future for Pakistan’s fruit and vegetable sector.

“By partnering with CVF-V20, we are committed to driving sustainable growth and ensuring the long-term prosperity of our growers and exporters,” he added.

He said that now is the time to move Pakistan from climate vulnerability to climate prosperity.

“We need a bold national investment strategy and a clear path to action to achieve our development and climate goals”, Waheed added.

Hamza Haroon, Director South Asia, CVF-V20 said that this partnership with PFVA symbolizes our shared dedication to building a resilient and prosperous future for Pakistan.

President Nasheed, Secretary General CVF-V20 said that Collaboration with the PFVA fits perfectly with our mission to support climate vulnerable nations in their journey towards climate justice and prosperity.

“Together, we will foster innovation and resilience, addressing the impacts of climate change while advancing economic growth and achieving inclusive development,” he added.

climate change mou agriculture sector PFVA Climate Resilient Waheed Ahmed

