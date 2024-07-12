AGL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-6.74%)
World

India top court gives interim bail to opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal in graft case

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2024 10:50am
NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court granted interim bail on Friday to opposition leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a graft case.

Kejriwal was arrested in March by India’s financial crime-fighting agency over alleged corruption in the city’s alcohol sales policy.

Court blocks Modi opponent Kejriwal’s release from prison

He denies any wrongdoing and calls the case politically motivated.

It was not immediately clear when he will be released from jail, as he’s also been arrested by India’s federal police in another case.

