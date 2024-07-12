BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates July 11, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- PM Shehbaz directs third-party audit of WeBOC
Read here for details.
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $16mn, now stand at $9.4bn
Read here for details.
- No plans to enter into talks with banned TTP, says FO
Read here for details.
- Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss $2bn investment boost in mutually beneficial projects
Read here for details.
- Fleet Space Technologies’ ExoSphere to be used for Reko Diq exploration
Read here for details.
- Justice Aalia Neelum takes oath as LHC’s first female top judge
Read here for details.
