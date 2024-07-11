PM Shehbaz directs third-party audit of WeBOC

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday has directed relevant authorities to conduct a third-party audit of Web Based One Customs (WeBOC) System.

The development came after a meeting held under the chairmanship of PM Shehbaz Sharif regarding the affairs of Pakistan Customs and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in Islamabad.

“All ongoing reforms and digitization projects in the FBR should be brought under one umbrella,” the PM was quoted as saying in an official statement.

WeBOC is an indigenously developed, web-based computerized clearance system, providing end to end automated customs clearance of import and export goods. Back in May, the FBR had decided to replace WeBOC customs clearance system with the new customs digital management system.

Meanwhile, during the meeting on Thursday, the officials informed the PM that during the fiscal year 2023-24, 72.4% of the imports and exports were cleared through the green channel.

From July 2023 to June 2024, the Pakistan Customs received an additional revenue of Rs240 billion through valuation controls, the PM was informs.

“Reforms in the FBR and complete digitization is the issue of our economic survival,” said the premier.

The PM directed the relevant authorities to ensure third party audit of ongoing reform projects in FBR and other institutions at all levels.

He also directed the authorities that steps should be taken to make the customs operation transparent and corruption free on all the ports of Pakistan.

Shehbaz also called to immediately establish a project management unit for the ongoing project regarding reforms in the Customs system.

He directed authorities to resolve all issues regarding misinvoicing. “Under-invoicing should be abolished to protect Pakistan’s industry and products,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PM also directed to put in place a regulatory framework for the operation of the shipping sector.