No plans to enter into talks with banned TTP, says FO

Pakistan said Thursday it has no intention of entering into any talks with the banned militant outfit, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), according to Radio Pakistan.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said today that the terrorist entity is responsible for killing Pakistani and foreign citizens inside Pakistan.

Pakistan extends stay of registered Afghan refugees by one year

The Spokesperson said Pakistan respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

She said we expect the Afghan authorities to uphold their sovereignty and take action against terrorist groups that have found sanctuaries inside Afghanistan and using their territory for terrorist attacks against Pakistan.

Responding to a question, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan is committed to implementing the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan.

She said the first phase of this plan is near completion and alluded to the illegal foreigners including Afghans repatriated to their home countries.

Pakistan rules out talks with TTP

The spokesperson clarified that Pakistan has not given any understanding to the UNHCR for the suspension of the plan.

She pointed out that the government has approved a one-year extension of the validity of the Proof of Registration cards of Afghan refugees.

To a question, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan and the United States have a multifaceted and robust partnership.

She said we believe that this relationship should move forward based on mutual respect, sovereign equality, and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.