Business & Finance

Fleet Space Technologies’ ExoSphere to be used for Reko Diq exploration

BR Web Desk Published 11 Jul, 2024 03:44pm

Fleet Space Technologies of Australia will deploy ExoSphere, an end-to-end mineral exploration solution, to advance Barrick Gold’s copper exploration at its Reko Diq project in Pakistan.

As per a press statement released by Fleet Space Technologies earlier this week, Australia’s leading space company, ExoSphere is being used to generate 3D subsurface maps of local groundwater systems and copper porphyry complexes for multiple zones of interest, comprising over 1,150 km2 of the Reko Diq project.

“We are proud to deploy ExoSphere to advance Barrick Gold’s ESG objectives and support the development of a world-class operation at Reko Diq,” Flavia Tata Nardini, Co-Founder & CEO of Fleet Space Technologies, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Reko Diq is a strategic part of Canadian mining company Barrick Gold’s copper portfolio and represents one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold projects in the world.

Reko Diq is owned 50% by Barrick, 25% by three federal state-owned enterprises, 15% by the Province of Balochistan on a fully funded basis and 10% by the Province of Balochistan on a free carried basis.

As per the company’s statement, leveraging Fleet Space’s satellite network in low Earth orbit, smart seismic sensors enabled with edge computing, and rapid data processing - ExoSphere delivers real-time 3D mapping of mineral systems and AI-powered drill targeting with near-zero environmental impact.

“This process enables a faster and more efficient end-to-end data journey, making exploration activities more dynamic and precise by giving remote onsite teams access to actionable insights in real-time,” it said.

Back in March, a delegation of Barrick Gold Company led by Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow informed the Pakistan’s government that the feasibility of the Reko Diq project in Balochistan would be completed by end of current year.

