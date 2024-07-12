Naqvi meets Dawoodi Bohra head

KARACHI: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with the head of Dawoodi Bohra community Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin during his visit of Burhani Palace and Imam Bargah Shah Shaheedan Karachi.

Shahzada Hussain Burhanuddin, son of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin was also present on this occasion. He also visited the Shah Shaheedan Imam Bargah in Soldier Bazaar and reviewed the arrangements.

During the meeting with Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, his son Shahzada Hussain Burhanuddin was also present. Interior Minister expressed good wishes for Saifuddin saying, “We welcome you to Pakistan with an open heart. Your arrival is an honor for us. We have a relationship of respect and admiration with you, which will always remain the same.” He added that the Dawoodi Bohra community is a peaceful and loving community.

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin thanked Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for resolving issues related to the Dawoodi Bohra community and presented him with a beautiful chadar and tabarruk (blessings).

Later, Interior Minister visited the Shah Shaheedan Imam Bargah in Soldier Bazaar and reviewed the security arrangements. He also met with Molana Ayatullah Aqeel al-Gharavi and former Sindh Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar (r). The Interior Minister expressed satisfaction over the security and other arrangements at the Imam Bargah.

Interior Minister said that the Federal Government is in contact with all provinces to maintain peace and security during Muharram. He added that all provinces are being provided with necessary resources to ensure peace and security during Muharram.

Molana Ayatullah Aqeel al-Gharavi and Justice Maqbool Baqar (r) thanked the Interior Minister for the excellent arrangements for ensuring peace and security.