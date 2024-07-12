AGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
Jul 12, 2024

‘Modi’s visit to Russia: likely impact on Pakistan’

Published 12 Jul, 2024 05:48am

This is apropos two back-to-back letters to the Editor titled ‘Modi’s visit to Russia: impact on Pakistan’ carried by newspaper on Wednesday and yesterday Pakistan can consider a multi-faceted approach. Strengthening strategic alliances with China and Russia should be a priority.

Deepening the strategic partnership with China, particularly through the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), remains crucial. Additionally, enhancing relations with Russia, despite Modi’s visit, can ensure that Pakistan continues to benefit from Russian defense and economic cooperation. Engaging in high-level diplomatic exchanges with both these major powers can solidify Pakistan’s position in the region.

Diversifying diplomatic engagements is another essential step. Strengthening ties with Central Asian countries can open new avenues for trade and energy cooperation, reducing economic dependency on any single country. Actively engaging with other major powers like Turkey, Iran, and the European Union can create a more balanced foreign policy, offering broader support. Participation in international forums such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) can help Pakistan build a broader base of international support.

Economically, Pakistan should focus on boosting diversification and promoting foreign direct investment (FDI). Enhancing trade with regional partners and improving the business environment can attract more investment.

Expanding and securing CPEC projects by highlighting their economic benefits and regional integration aspects can attract additional investment from countries in Central Asia and the Middle East. Investing in infrastructure improvements to support trade and logistics will make Pakistan a more attractive regional trade hub.

In terms of security policy, enhancing counterterrorism cooperation through strengthened intelligence sharing with China and Russia is vital. Modernizing and training security forces can improve their capabilities in counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations.

Engaging in regional security dialogues and initiatives, such as the SCO, can help in addressing regional stability and combating terrorism. Addressing domestic insurgencies with comprehensive strategies that include development programs, political dialogue, and targeted security operations can dismantle insurgent networks, ensuring greater internal stability.

Qamar Bashir

Narendra Modi CPEC OIC China and Russia

