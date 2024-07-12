AGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AIRLINK 103.00 Increased By ▲ 7.90 (8.31%)
BOP 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
DFML 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.78%)
DGKC 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 163.70 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (3.39%)
HUMNL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
MLCF 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.88%)
NBP 52.85 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.32%)
OGDC 132.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.2%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PPL 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.08%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
PTC 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SEARL 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.73%)
TOMCL 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TREET 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.51%)
UNITY 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,544 Increased By 30.9 (0.36%)
BR30 27,391 Increased By 177.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 79,992 Increased By 95.5 (0.12%)
KSE30 25,544 Increased By 76.9 (0.3%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-12

2nd meeting of steering committee of IDEAS held

Published 12 Jul, 2024 07:27am

KARACHI: The 2nd Steering Committee meeting of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) was held at the Chief Minister House Sindh, Karachi on 3rd July, 2024. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, and was attended by Director General TDAP, Aasim Tiwana, along with senior representatives from Federal Ministries, various departments of the Government of Sindh, Armed Forces of Pakistan, and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

In his opening remarks, Chief Minister Sindh highlighted that hosting the 12th edition of IDEAS is a testimony to our pledge for encouraging technological growth and exchange in the region. He emphasized that the event will significantly contribute towards fostering and promoting Pakistan’s strategic relations with the international community and will serve to achieve the shared objectives of global peace, stability, and balance.

Aasim Tiwana also addressed the occasion, delivering a comprehensive presentation on the current progress of the maintenance and repair work at the Karachi Expo Centre. He shared detailed timelines and assured the committee that TDAP is working in close coordination with DEPO officials. Tiwana reaffirmed TDAP’s commitment to providing full support in organizing the 12th edition of IDEAS, scheduled to be held in November 2024.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the collective efforts to ensure the successful execution of IDEAS 2024, aiming to highlight Pakistan’s advancements in defense technology and strategic capabilities on a global platform.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Murad Ali Shah TDAP DEPO IDEAS Aasim Tiwana

