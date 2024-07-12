2nd meeting of steering committee of IDEAS held

KARACHI: The 2nd Steering Committee meeting of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) was held at the Chief Minister House Sindh, Karachi on 3rd July, 2024. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, and was attended by Director General TDAP, Aasim Tiwana, along with senior representatives from Federal Ministries, various departments of the Government of Sindh, Armed Forces of Pakistan, and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

In his opening remarks, Chief Minister Sindh highlighted that hosting the 12th edition of IDEAS is a testimony to our pledge for encouraging technological growth and exchange in the region. He emphasized that the event will significantly contribute towards fostering and promoting Pakistan’s strategic relations with the international community and will serve to achieve the shared objectives of global peace, stability, and balance.

Aasim Tiwana also addressed the occasion, delivering a comprehensive presentation on the current progress of the maintenance and repair work at the Karachi Expo Centre. He shared detailed timelines and assured the committee that TDAP is working in close coordination with DEPO officials. Tiwana reaffirmed TDAP’s commitment to providing full support in organizing the 12th edition of IDEAS, scheduled to be held in November 2024.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the collective efforts to ensure the successful execution of IDEAS 2024, aiming to highlight Pakistan’s advancements in defense technology and strategic capabilities on a global platform.

