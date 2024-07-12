US, Finland, Canada join forces on icebreaker ships

WASHINGTON: The United States, Finland and Canada will work together on the production of icebreaker ships to boost their capabilities in the increasingly contested Arctic, the White House said Thursday.

Global warming and the consequent melting ice sheets has opened new Arctic areas to competition over maritime routes and resources involving Western countries as well as Russia and China, putting a premium on polar icebreaker vessels.

“This collaboration is intended to strengthen the shipbuilding industry and industrial capacity of each nation — and build closer security and economic ties among our countries,” the White House said in a statement.