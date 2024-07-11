AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.79%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-11

CS directs departments to submit PC-1 under ADP by 31st

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2024 06:24am

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, on Wednesday, directed the provincial departments to submit the PC-1 of the projects under the annual development programme (ADP) by July 31.

He gave this direction while chairing a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review the ADP and Dastak Programme.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, administrative secretaries of departments attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

The Chief Secretary said that all the departments must adhere to timelines in connection with the annual development programme and ensure timely and transparent utilization of funds in uplift schemes.

He said that concrete steps were being taken to improve the financial discipline and governance of the province, adding that the implementation of e-filing and office automation system in the departments had yielded positive results. He said that the abolition of the traditional file system would help save billions of rupees.

He said that the main objective of the Dastak programme is to provide services to the people at their doorsteps through use of IT.

The Chairman of Planning and Development Board issued necessary instructions to the departments regarding the implementation of the annual development program.

