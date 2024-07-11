Maryam says to give 1,224 free of cost flats to workers

LAHORE: Announcing to give 1224 free flats to workers in Taxila and Sunder labor colonies, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to pay death and marriage grants worth Rs6 billion to labourers.

While chairing a review meeting on the performance of Labor Department, the CM added, “Death and marriage grants were not paid to 29,000 workers in the previous regime.” She also directed to build two hostels for women workers in Garment City, and said that free accommodation will be provided to 704 women workers in Sheikhupura.

The CM also reviewed workers’ scholarship program, the establishment of labor colonies and health facility projects for workers, besides reforms in the Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health and the implementation of Minimum Wage Laws. She said, “Punjab government has set a minimum wage of Rs37,000 per month in the current budget and it is our responsibility to protect the rights of every worker of Punjab.”

She asked for immediately taking all stakeholders into confidence to get the minimum wage implemented. She added that the non-enforcement of labor laws on domestic workers is regrettable. ”Ensure the implementation of safety protocols and SOPs at the workplace,” she added.

Moreover, the CM in a meeting with Member Provincial Assembly Adnan Afzal Chatha said, “If youth is financially empowered, they will be able to support their family.”

Adnan Afzal Chatha paid tribute to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for implementing record public welfare projects in 100 days. He especially praised Government initiatives like Field Hospitals, Clinics on Wheels and Youth Skills Development Program. Issues related to TEVTA and innovation in technical education was also discussed in the meeting.

The CM said, “Chief Minister’s Skills Development Programme will herald a new era of success for youth. The number of prospective trainees will be increased from 4,000 to 40,000.” She highlighted, “Skills development training is completely free, market-driven skills will be added to TEVTA courses.”

