AGL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.33%)
AIRLINK 94.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.19%)
BOP 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DCL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
DFML 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.78%)
DGKC 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
FFBL 38.64 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.63%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUBC 155.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
KEL 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
NBP 51.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.56%)
OGDC 132.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.34%)
PAEL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
PPL 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.26%)
PRL 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
SEARL 60.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
TPLP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TREET 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
TRG 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
UNITY 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,499 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.17%)
BR30 27,126 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.32%)
KSE100 79,817 Decreased By -80.3 (-0.1%)
KSE30 25,422 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.18%)
Jul 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-11

Maryam says to give 1,224 free of cost flats to workers

Muhammad Saleem Published July 11, 2024 Updated July 11, 2024 07:06am

LAHORE: Announcing to give 1224 free flats to workers in Taxila and Sunder labor colonies, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to pay death and marriage grants worth Rs6 billion to labourers.

While chairing a review meeting on the performance of Labor Department, the CM added, “Death and marriage grants were not paid to 29,000 workers in the previous regime.” She also directed to build two hostels for women workers in Garment City, and said that free accommodation will be provided to 704 women workers in Sheikhupura.

The CM also reviewed workers’ scholarship program, the establishment of labor colonies and health facility projects for workers, besides reforms in the Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health and the implementation of Minimum Wage Laws. She said, “Punjab government has set a minimum wage of Rs37,000 per month in the current budget and it is our responsibility to protect the rights of every worker of Punjab.”

She asked for immediately taking all stakeholders into confidence to get the minimum wage implemented. She added that the non-enforcement of labor laws on domestic workers is regrettable. ”Ensure the implementation of safety protocols and SOPs at the workplace,” she added.

Moreover, the CM in a meeting with Member Provincial Assembly Adnan Afzal Chatha said, “If youth is financially empowered, they will be able to support their family.”

Adnan Afzal Chatha paid tribute to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for implementing record public welfare projects in 100 days. He especially praised Government initiatives like Field Hospitals, Clinics on Wheels and Youth Skills Development Program. Issues related to TEVTA and innovation in technical education was also discussed in the meeting.

The CM said, “Chief Minister’s Skills Development Programme will herald a new era of success for youth. The number of prospective trainees will be increased from 4,000 to 40,000.” She highlighted, “Skills development training is completely free, market-driven skills will be added to TEVTA courses.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Nawaz Sharif CM Punjab labourers workers flats to workers

Comments

200 characters

Maryam says to give 1,224 free of cost flats to workers

Flour millers announce nationwide shutdown

NA passes SOEs Bill

Federal government employees: Ad hoc relief in pay, pension notified

No decision made regarding export of wheat

Pakistan Single Window: 155 paper-based documents replaced with electronic submissions

SRO 350(I)/ 2024: FBR issues clarification on sales tax return filing problems

Tajir Dost Scheme: CC offers alternative plan to FBR

ADB lists factors behind boost in remittance

Board meetings in a fiscal year: Only Rs1m remuneration fixed for govt officers

Uniform hike in base tariff: Nepra reserves its determination

Read more stories