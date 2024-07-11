Transfers, postings in FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday transferred and posted 25 officials of Pakistan Customs Service (BS-18-20) with immediate effect.

According to the notification issued by the FBR on Wednesday, Ziaullah Shams (Pakistan Customs Service/ BS-20), Collector, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Peshawar is also assigned the look after charge of the post of Collector, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Dera Ismail Khan in addition to his already assigned duties till posting of a regular incumbent.

Haleema Qasim (Pakistan Customs Service/ BS-19) has been given new assignment as Director, Strategic Exports Control, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad.

The officials of Directorate General of Customs Intelligence and Additional Directors, Directorate of Transit Trade have also been given new assignments.

