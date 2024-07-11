Cloudy weather likely in GB

Islamabad: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)'s National Emergencies Operation Centre anticipated that cloudy weather conditions will likely prevail in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) during the next 24 hours.

However, isolated rainfall is expected in most parts of the province from 11th to 15th July, with occasional gaps.

Impacted areas include Hunza, Astore, Skardu, Diamir, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, and Chilas.

As a result of the current weather patterns parts of Gilgit Baltistan will experience low to medium-level flash floods, landslide, and snow melt in anticipated period of time.

The NEOC anticipated more rains with thunderstorm are also expected in several areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir

The NDMA has advised GBDMA and the local administration to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate measures to safeguard the population at risk.

People are advised to take caution while travelling to landslide-prone areas.

Communities at risk are also advised to follow instructions from local authorities. The public is urged to download NDMA's “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” mobile app for timely disaster alerts, guidelines and precautionary measures.

