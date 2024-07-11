AGL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.33%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-11

15 killed as jeep plunges into ditch

INP Published 11 Jul, 2024 07:37am

MUZAFFARABAD: As many as 15 people died and another four injured when their jeep plunged into a river in Neelum Valley of Azad Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 personnel, the Toyota jeep met accident at Develian Lesuva Bypass on Neelum Valley road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into River Neelum.

A woman was also injured when she was caught up in the accident while cutting grass along the riverbank, said Rescue 1122 personnel.

The operation to rescue the injured and retrieve the bodies was launched as local residents and volunteer rescue teams arrived at the scene.

The monsoon has started in Pakistan. Rain spells with strong winds lashed the AJK on Wednesday including Mirpur, Mangla, and Chaksori.

The rain spell turned the weather pleasant lowering the temperature.

