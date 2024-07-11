AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.79%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-11

TDAP to participate in Heimtextil exhibition

Published 11 Jul, 2024

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will participate in the world’s largest home and contract textiles exhibition, Heimtextil 2025, in January 2025.

The Heimtextil exhibition will be held from January 14 to 17, 2025, in Frankfurt, Germany. To capitalize on the opportunities presented by this global exhibition, Pakistan will set up a national pavilion at the official level, showcasing Pakistan’s home textile fabrics, processing, and products. Pakistan is one of the key countries presenting a range of bed linen, kitchen linen, and towels at the Heimtextil exhibition.

