AGL 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.58%)
AIRLINK 94.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
DFML 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
DGKC 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.73%)
FCCL 22.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 38.65 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.66%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 157.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.17%)
KEL 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 38.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
NBP 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.49%)
OGDC 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
PPL 120.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
PRL 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SEARL 60.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TREET 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
TRG 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
UNITY 35.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.27%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 8,520 Increased By 6.1 (0.07%)
BR30 27,194 Decreased By -20 (-0.07%)
KSE100 79,916 Increased By 18.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,463 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.02%)
Markets Print 2024-07-11

Soyabean futures easier on strong US crop prospects

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2024 07:37am

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell to a 2020 low on Wednesday, while corn hovered near a four-year low as favourable US crop conditions kept a lid on prices.

Multiple soybean and corn contracts hit lifetime lows as traders see US weather forecasts as posing limited threats to crops during the summer growing period.

Traders expect the US Department of Agriculture will increase its ending stocks and production estimates for US corn in a monthly supply/demand report on Friday. “Supply pressure continues to weigh heavily on the prices,” said Mark Soderberg, analyst at ADM Investor Services.

The most-active soybean contract fell 3-1/4 cents to $10.76-3/4, hitting its lowest point since Nov. 4, 2020, by 10:55 a.m. CDT (1555 GMT). —Reuters

soyabean soyabean crop

