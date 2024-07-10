AGL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.72%)
At least 18 killed as bus collides with milk tanker in India

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2024 12:01pm

LUCKNOW: At least 18 people were killed in north India after a bus collided with a milk tanker early on Wednesday, police said.

The collision on an expressway in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh state, about 500 km (310 miles) southeast of Delhi, also injured at least 19 people, said Arvind Chaurasia, a top district police officer.

Train crash in eastern India kills 15, injures dozens

The bus was on its way to New Delhi from the eastern state of Bihar, he said, adding that police are still verifying how many passengers were on the bus.

“Injured passenger told us that the bus driver was driving recklessly, and the incident happened when he rammed the bus into a tanker carrying milk on the expressway,” he said.

India Uttar Pradesh state milk tanker bus collides

