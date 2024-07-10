Sindh E&T dept surpasses Rs13bn target: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the government of Sindh had set a target of Rs130 billion for the excise and taxation department for the last fiscal year, but the department collected Rs143 billion, exceeding the target.

Addressing a press conference at the Directorate of Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control here he said that during a campaign aimed at collecting dues from vehicle owners who were unable to visit offices due to lack of facilities, dues were collected, meeting not only targets but also surpassing them.

He said that the first auction of premium number plates was successful. The proceeds from the auction will be allocated to the project of building houses for flood victims. The Sindh government is constructing houses for 2.1 million flood-affected families. To support this project, the Excise Department has allocated Rs67 crore, which will facilitate the construction of 2,251 houses for the flood victims.

‘Delay in construction work not acceptable’

He stated that a separate office is being established for the premium number plates. These plates will now be issued through auctions, and the fee for choice number plates will be revised.

The minister stated that society is facing a dangerous situation due to drug abuse. Since March, 141 actions have been taken against drug dealers by the Narcotics Control Wing, resulting in the arrest of 158 accused. Fourteen vehicles have been seized, along with large quantities of various types of drugs.

He mentioned that President Asif Ali Zardari, during a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House shortly after assuming the presidency, had instructed a crackdown on drug dealers. He said we all must fight the drugs menace together.

He stated that the Excise Department has discovered that drug money was being sent to the account of a drug dealer named Qurban Shah. Concrete evidence has been obtained from the mobile phone of the accused, currently residing in Islamabad. The ministry is seeking support from interior ministry for his arrest. He said that an accused, Basit Khawaja, who used to supply drugs in Karachi, has been arrested.

He said that the Excise Department will continue actions against drug peddlers. In the past six months, the police have arrested 7,632 people and recovered drugs from them. Some six drug dealers have been injured in encounters with the police and excise officers.

Sharjeel stated that the Excise Department has established a check post on the Hub River Road. Additionally, a check post will be established on the Superhighway within 10 days, and staff will soon be posted at the Ghaghar Phatak.

He said that the department has discovered that narcotics were delivered to p homes through some food delivery men who have already been arrested.

He announced that there will be surprise random drug tests of children in schools. The names of the children tested will be kept confidential, and only their parents will be notified in this regard. The purpose of these tests is to identify who provided the drugs to students.

Sharjeel said that digital profiles of drug dealers will be created, including fingerprints, photographs, and other relevant information. This data will be shared with other institutions for effective collaboration against drug trafficking.

He said that the monsoon season is approaching fast, and the Sindh government is fully prepared to handle any potential challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024