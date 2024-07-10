AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-10

Degree programmes of SDSB at LUMS: AACSB Int’l BoDs extend accreditation

Recorder Report Published 10 Jul, 2024 03:14am

LAHORE: AACSB International Board of Directors has extended the accreditation for the degree programmes offered by the Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB) at LUMS.

In 2019, SDSB became the first business school in Pakistan to achieve AACSB International accreditation. The recent extension of this accreditation underscores the high quality of education provided by SDSB, placing it among the top 6% of business schools globally.

Renowned for its commitment to the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB offers quality assurance, business education intelligence, and learning and development services to over 1,900 member organizations and more than 1,000 accredited business schools worldwide. AACSB promotes engagement, drives innovation, and enhances impact in business education.

Achieving AACSB accreditation is a mission-driven, rigorous process that includes an in-depth assessment of internal activities, mentorship with an AACSB advisor, and a peer-reviewed evaluation focused on continuous improvement. During this multiyear path, schools focus on developing and implementing a plan to achieve their mission and align with AACSB’s accreditation standards. These principles-based standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation, research, and teaching and learning.

Dr. Ali Cheema, Vice Chancellor, LUMS remarked on this achievement, “The AACSB reaccreditation highlights the exceptional quality and impact of our business programmes at SDSB. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and students, who consistently uphold the highest standards. This achievement not only reaffirms our status among the top business schools globally but also reflects our dedication to nurturing future leaders who will drive positive change worldwide”.

“We are delighted to have achieved the reaccreditation, which speaks to the quality and impact of our business programmes. It is a reflection of our commitment to excellence and continuous improvement in all areas of our activity”, said Dr. Fazal Jawad, Dean SDSB.

Director of Accreditation, Dr. Kumail Rizvi added, “The AACSB reaccreditation highlights the unwavering dedication and hard work of countless individuals at the SDSB. Our journey to reaccreditation has been marked by a relentless pursuit of quality and continuous improvement”.

This milestone reaffirms SDSB’s commitment to providing top-tier business education and contributing to the global business community. We extend our gratitude to all our stakeholders for their continuous support and dedication in achieving this prestigious recognition.

