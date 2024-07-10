AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
PFA unearths unit producing fabricated milk in Hair Village

Recorder Report Published 10 Jul, 2024 03:14am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed a unit producing fabricated milk with hazardous chemicals in Village Hair on Bedian Road.

PFA’s dairy safety team conducted a raid under the supervision of its Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid and caught the ringleader named Saleem red-handed. The Punjab police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the dairy unit owner on the complaint filed by the competent authority.

DG PFA giving details of the raid said that the team disposed of 1,000 litres of adulterated milk on the spot after finding milk sample results not up to the mark during the screening tests. He said that fabricated milk was being produced with the help of whey powder, polluted water, vegetable oil and detergents.

He stated that the chemically contaminated milk would be supplied to local milk shops and homes in the provincial metropolis.

On the other hand, he said that the authority discarded 6,380 litres of chemically contaminated milk while inspecting the quality of 1.053 million litres of milk across the province.

PFA’s dairy safety teams inspected thousands of litres of milk through lactoscan machines by placing screening pickets at the city's entry points.

According to details, the teams inspected the quality of 317,000 litres of milk in the Lahore division; 42,000 litres of milk in Faisalabad; 70,000 litres of milk in Sahiwal; 251,000 litres of milk in Rawalpindi and 85,000 litres of milk in Gujranwala. Similarly, PFA’s watchdog teams checked 205,000 litres of milk in the Sargodha division; 28,000 litres of milk in the Bahawalpur division; 22,000 litres of milk in Multan and 22,000 litres of milk in DG Khan division.

PFA is taking all measures to make Punjab an adulteration-free food province by adopting a zero-tolerance policy against adulteration mafia, he added.

He said that the use of tainted milk poses a threat to users’ health and causes stomach and intestinal disease. He said the Punjab Food Authority is fully committed to bringing down the wicked practice of milk adulteration in Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

