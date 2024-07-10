AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-10

Three soldiers martyred in S Waziristan

Published 10 Jul, 2024

RAWALPINDI: On 9 July 2024, a fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in South Waziristan district. During intense exchange of fire, three brave soldiers; Sepoy Asad Ullah (age: 30 years, resident of Matiari District), Sepoy Muhammad Sufyan (age: 28 years, resident of DI Khan District) & Non Combatant Bearer Zain Ali (age: 24 years, resident of Bahwalnagar District), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Meanwhile, funeral prayers of Captain Muhammad Osama Bin Arshad Shaheed (age: 24 years, resident of District Rawalpindi) who embraced martyrdom while defending the motherland in North Waziristan District, was offered at Chaklala Garrison Rawalpindi.

Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Information Minister, COAS and a large number of serving and retired military officers, soldiers and relatives of Shaheed attended the funeral. At the occasion, the PM remarked that these sacrifices reaffirm our resolve to defeat terrorism in all its forms for a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

He said that the nation stands resolute against these foreign-abetted terrorists and their facilitators and these adversaries of Pakistan will be comprehensively defeated through a multi-domain strategy based on whole-of-the-system approach, InshAllah. The Shaheed will be buried at his native home town where he will be laid to rest with full military honours.

