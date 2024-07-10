BISEL announces results of annual matriculation examinations

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Lahore, announced the results of the annual matriculation examinations. In this connection a ceremony was held at the Quaid-e-Azam Academy to honor the position holders.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan presided over the ceremony, which was also attended by Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood, Chairman Lahore Board and Secretary Higher Education Dr. Farrukh Naveed.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan announced the overall results of the Lahore Board.

The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announced the results of Matric Annual Examination 2024, revealing an overall pass rate of 69.75%. Out of the 250,227 candidates who appeared for the exam, 174,537 successfully passed.

The top positions were declared on Monday evening, with Muhammad Ayan Kashif from Daanish High School, Hernoli, Mianwali, emerging as the overall topper. He achieved a remarkable score of 1190 out of a total of 1200 marks in the examination.

Earlier, while addressing the event Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said that within the first few months of his tenure, the quality of education in government schools has improved to such an extent that these schools have outperformed private schools in the matriculation examinations. He stated that this achievement signifies a shift, compelling the private sector to reconsider their fee structures. This statement was made during a press conference with Provincial Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari.

Minister Sikandar Hayat revealed that during the matriculation exams, 270 cheating centers were identified and eliminated, and a zero-tolerance policy was adopted for the inter exams, the results of which have been released. He proudly noted that after five years, government schools have secured top positions in five out of nine educational boards, congratulating the people of Punjab for this success.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has allocated awards totaling 250 million rupees for the top-performing students. Highlighting the success of the Danish School, Minister Hayat emphasized that the matriculation results are a testament to its excellence, countering its critics. He reiterated the government’s commitment to transforming “government schools into quality schools”, instilling public confidence and attracting even private sector students to public schools.

The Education Minister mentioned that upon taking office, there was a shortage of 180,000 teachers. Through strategic utilization of surplus teachers, this deficit has been reduced to 38,000, with plans to eliminate the shortage entirely within three months. Additionally, 2,000 hidden posts in the School Information app have been uncovered. He assured that the e-transfer policy would be free from bribery or favoritism.

In South Punjab, a foundational learning program has been launched for 150,000 children, offering three-month technical courses to equip students with skills for self-sufficiency.

Responding to media queries, Minister Hayat highlighted that permanent vice-chancellors are being appointed through a merit-based selection process by a competent search committee, ensuring no recommendations are accepted. The government is also auditing past irregularities within university syndicates.

Finally, Minister Hayat asserted that private schools must comply with the new policies established for them.

