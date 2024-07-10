BoK celebrates ‘MSME Week’

ISLAMABAD: Bank of Khyber (BoK) proudly celebrated MSME Week, an initiative by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), dedicated to recognizing and honoring the dedication, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The week commenced with an engaging panel discussion at BoK’s Head Office, featuring representatives from major banks, SBP, SMEDA, and prominent MSMEs. The panel was moderated by Fauziah Mehmood, Divisional Head Marketing, BoK, and included panellists such as Sher Muhammad, Group Head, Conventional Banking, BoK; Ali Khan Arbab, Group Head Islamic Banking (A), BoK; Mohammad Haroon, Deputy Chief Manager, BSC Peshawar, SBP; Sharf Un Nisa, Regional Business Head, First Women Bank; Umer Aziz Khan, Regional Head, HBL; Rashid Aman, Provincial Chief, SMEDA, KP; and Shahida Shah, WEE Project Officer, UN Women.

Various banks and MSMEs participated enthusiastically, providing opportunities for interaction and learning about relevant products and services. Promotional activities were also held across BoK branches to drive awareness of the sector and its offerings. BoK continues to support the growth and success of MSMEs, acknowledging their vital contribution to Pakistan’s economic development and innovation.

