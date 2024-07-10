AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 95.89 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (5.72%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
DFML 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.66%)
FCCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 38.06 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.2%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.86%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
NBP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
PPL 123.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.86%)
SEARL 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.92%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TREET 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.79%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 8,599 Increased By 24 (0.28%)
BR30 27,612 Increased By 150.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 80,672 Increased By 105.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,754 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.14%)
Jul 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-10

KCCI urges FBR to revisit ‘controversial’ SRO

Recorder Report Published 10 Jul, 2024 03:14am

KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh has urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to immediately revisit the controversial SRO 350 (I)/ 2004 in consultation with stakeholders as it stands unresolved to date which has created a hotchpotch situation, resulting in triggering a lot of anxiety amongst the members of business community who have been constantly approaching KCCI for assistance.

In a letter sent, he requested Chairman FBR to visit KCCI at the earliest so that this pressing issue could be amicably resolved.

“If it isn’t possible to visit KCCI due to any other engagement in Islamabad, Chairman FBR must look into the possibility of urgently arranging an online meeting to discuss and resolve this serious matter.”

He said, “The worsening situation can be gauged from the fact that even the utility services providers in Karachi including SSGC and K-Electric were unable to timely file their Sales Tax returns because of the complications emerging out of SRO 350”, he added.

He noted that the SRO 350 establishes a critical link between buyers’ tax return filing and their suppliers’ compliance. This measure has triggered a concerning chain reaction, wherein non-compliance among suppliers threatens to disrupt the entire system. “Such a scenario could severely impact businesses across every tier of the supply chain, bringing operations to a standstill”, he added.

Sheikh said that the requirement outlined in SRO 350(I)/2024 for the submission of balance sheets, which could potentially contradict previously submitted details, and for record, the balance sheet could be examined from the tax returns data, thereby complicating compliance procedures which has raised significant concerns within the business fraternity due to its perceived complexity and potential disruptions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KCCI FBR Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh

Comments

200 characters

KCCI urges FBR to revisit ‘controversial’ SRO

Property deals, salaries, car purchase: FBR notifies change in WHT provisions

Tajir Dost Scheme: Registration process to begin in 42 cities: FBR

ECNEC approves ML-1 Phase I

Granting blanket powers to intelligence agency deplorable: PTI

National security: Govt authorises ISI to intercept calls, messages

PPP and SIC force govt to defer SOEs bill

Suki Kinari project will commence generation from Nov

Hydropower project: Riali-II to be processed on ‘must run & take-and-pay’ basis

PAAPAM demands RD on all old, used vehicles

Sindh E&T dept surpasses Rs13bn target: Sharjeel

Read more stories