One Network and MasterCard partner for 10pc cash back on M-TAG top-ups

RAWALPINDI: One Network, a leading services provider of electronic toll collection on Pakistan’s Motorways, and MasterCard, a global leader in innovation in digit al payments, announced a strategic partnership to offer a rewarding experience for Motorway travellers.

Through this collaboration, users can enjoy a 10% cash back on their M-TAG recharge when they use their MasterCard (debit or credit cards) via One Network M-TAG App. This initiative aims to encourage the use of digital payments for motorway tolls, promoting a cashless and seamless travel experience for travellers across Pakistan.

The signing ceremony was held in Rawalpindi, where representatives from both companies emphasized their commitment to innovation and customer convenience.

“This partnership with MasterCard is a significant step forward for One Network,” said Asif Siddique, CEO, One Network By offering a cash back incentive for M-TAG recharge via MasterCard, we are encouraging the adoption of digital payments on motorways, ultimately creating a smoother and more efficient experience for travellers.”

“MasterCard is delighted to partner with One Network to drive the growth of digital payments in Pakistan,” added Arslan Khan, Country Manager (Pakistan), MasterCard.

This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering innovation and convenience within the payments ecosystem. We believe the 10% cash back offer will encourage travellers to embrace the ease and security of digital payments.

