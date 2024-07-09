Rains, thundershowers likely today

KARACHI: In two consecutive phases, the country is poised to see a fresh and extended monsoon spell all through next week, the Met Office said on Monday, warning about the ensuing floods from downpours.

In the first, Sindh and eastern Balochistan are expected to receive the monsoon rains till July 9, today while Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan may witness the downpours from July 10 into the next week.

After a prolonged searing weather, several parts of Sindh including Jacobabad, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Qamber Shahdadkot, Larkana, Dadu, Padidan, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Sajawal, Thatta and Karachi are likely to see rains with winds and thundershowers till Tuesday.

Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad may also experience rain-wind-thunderstorm in the second phase on July 12 and July 13. Amid the countrywide falls, hot and highly humid weather may grip all districts in Sindh.

Rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in eastern parts of Balochistan including Khuzdar, Kalat, Ziarat, Zhob, Barkhan, Musa Khel and Shirani on July 9 and then from July 12 to July 14. Mainly hot and humid weather is expected to scorch most districts of the province.

Gilgit-Baltistan may receive rains in different parts including Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar from July 11 till July 15 in intermittent spells. Mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather is likely prevail over Gilgit-Baltistan.

Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur in Kashmir may witnesses a rainy-windy-thundery weather from July 10 till July 16 in gaps.

With isolated heavy falls, rains may lash down in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from July 11 till July 15.

Rain-wind-thundershowers with isolated downpours are also expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali from the evening of July 10 till July 15.

Rain-thundershowers are likely in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, DG Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from July 12 till July 14.

The Met warned about a possible rise in water streams in Murree, Galliyat, Manshera and Koh from July 12 to July 14, besides the downpours may produce floods in Punjab’s low lying northern parts.

