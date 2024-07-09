Foolproof security finalised for Muharram

LAHORE: Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has called a meeting, to review the security arrangements made for the month of Muharram.

The meeting will discuss the arrangements being made to provide security to processions, majalis during the month. The minister will also give necessary instructions to the concerned officials for ensuring inter-sectarian harmony.

The Lahore Police have already devised a comprehensive plan to provide elaborate security to processions and majalis during Muharram.

A spokesman for the Lahore Police said on Monday that 457 majalis of category-A, 2,610 of category-B and 801 of category-C would be held in the city during the first 10 days of Muharram.

As many as 17 licensed processions of category-A, 74 of category-B and three of category-C would be taken out in the city, while 87 unlicensed processions of category-A, 234 of category-B and 43 of category-C would be taken out.

He further said that over 11,000 police personnel and officers will perform duties during the first 10 days of the month.

Foolproof security would be provided to majalis and processions, he added. Every moment of the processions would be monitored with the help of CCTV cameras, he said, adding: “Lighting arrangements would be made along the routes of processions as well as at the venues of majalis.

Moreover, provincial Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique in a meeting with a delegation of religious scholars said the Punjab government has made foolproof security arrangements for Muharram.

“The routes of congregations and processions will be continuously monitored,” he said, adding: “I am hopeful that the days of Muharram will pass peacefully.”

He said the security arrangements will be reviewed by going to all divisions at the beginning of Muharram.

