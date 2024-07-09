Fesco spokesman explains billing system

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) is billing on Pro-Rata basis programme in eight districts across the Fesco region and the billing consists of 30 or 31 days of a month while the overbilling is just propaganda.

According to the Fesco spokesman, on the directives of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), bills are being delivered to 4.8 million domestic consumers on the basis of thirty days consumption.

This billing programme was launched to ensure accurate and timely billing to the consumers. In the past, the possibility of more days’ reading was also pointed out by the consumers, but due to Pro-Rata billing, accurate and full month based reading is being done. Before Pro-Rata billing, the Meter Readers could adjust the billing days while Pro-Rata billing benefits the consumers instead of the Distribution Company.

The Fesco spokesman further added that in the month of June, 1 lakh 37 thousand consumers were benefited by 1 million units due to Pro-Rata billing while during the same month, about 14 thousand consumers received readings on the basis of premature Pro-Rata billing due to Eid holidays.

On special direction of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fesco Engr Muhammad Amir, measures have been taken to provide relief to 14 thousand affected consumers of the region. The number of protected customers increases in winters due to low consumption and decreases in summers due to high consumption of electricity. CEO Engineer Muhammad Amir has reiterated his commitment that uninterrupted power supply to customers, better customer services, especially accurate billing in terms of power consumption has been ensured and this will continue in the future.

