Federal Capital: Muharram security plans finalised

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Police have finalized comprehensive security arrangements for processions and religious gatherings during Muharram, a police public relations officer said on Sunday.

In accordance with the special orders of Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG Islamabad, Syed Ali Raza has finalized the security plan to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Muharram in the federal capital, Islamabad.

According to the details meetings were also held with Ulemas, Mashaikhs, peace committee members, and intellectuals to promote harmony during this month and ensure peace across the district. In total, 181 religious gatherings (Majalis) and 965 processions are scheduled in Islamabad.

Over 16,000 officers from various departments including Islamabad Police, Pakistan Rangers, Special Branch, Logistics Division, CTD, Lady Police, and Traffic Police have been assigned to ensure security from 1st Muharram to 2nd Rabi Al Awwal.

Special arrangements include professional participant checks and installation of walk-through gates at Majalis entrances.

Processions will be monitored via Safe City cameras, with strict prohibition on rooftop access.

Armed police will be stationed on rooftops and armored vehicles deployed for emergencies.

The district administration is tasked with monitoring scholars banned from Islamabad to prevent their involvement in activities. Measures such as abolishing wall chalking, ensuring punctuality at gatherings, and closing procession routes with barbed wire prior to commencement are in place.

Routes will be checked by bomb disposal squads.

In Islamabad, fixed procession routes will be sealed, with stringent entry conditions after thorough searches for both local and non-local participants.

Vehicles and motorcycles are strictly prohibited from entering processions, and parking around assembly points is not permitted.

Attendees will undergo security checks using metal detectors and walk-through gates at designated points.

Buildings under construction along procession routes will be closely monitored with commandos stationed on rooftops. Ambulances and fire brigade vehicles will be stationed near all gatherings.

Adequate lighting arrangements will be ensured at Majalis and processions. Additionally, all gatherings and processions will be recorded using drone cameras for enhanced monitoring and security purposes.

Vehicles of ranger and CTD commandos have been deployed to safeguard Imam Bargahs hosting Majalis.

All zonal DPOs, SDPOs, and SHOs will personally supervise each procession.

The organizers of all processions and congregations will appoint volunteers including men and women to conduct searches with special commandos, police, and rangers deployed at sensitive Imam Bargahs for complete protection.

DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza affirmed the commitment of Islamabad Police to safeguard the lives and property of citizens during Muharram, conducting their duties with utmost responsibility and dedication.