Shahrah-e-Faisal: SBCA to carry out work on external beautification of buildings

KARACHI: In light of the directives from the Sindh government, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has decided to undertake the external beautification of buildings located on Shahrah-e-Faisal, from FTC Building to the Airport.

According to a report on Sunday, architectural services will be employed for this purpose. A follow-up meeting on the beautification of Shahrah-e-Faisal was held under the chairmanship of the Director General SBCA. The meeting was attended by a delegation from ABAD led by Chairman Asif Sumsum, the Additional Deputy Commissioner-2 (East) from the district administration, and officers from SBCA.

According to details, under the special directives of the Provincial Minister for Local Government, Saeed Ghani, SBCA has devised a strategy for the beautification of buildings located on one of Karachi’s most important roads, Shahrah-e-Faisal. The work will commence shortly, with SBCA and the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) working together, and the District East administration providing support.

The external beautification will be carried out on all residential and commercial buildings between the airport and FTC Building, including wedding halls, petrol pumps, and other structures. The beautification work will encompass external painting, lighting, cleaning, the adornment of the green belt in the middle of the road, and the planting of trees and plants on both sides of the road.

In this regard, Director General Abdul Rasheed Solangi conducted a detailed tour of Shahrah-e-Faisal, accompanied by the delegation from ABAD and officers from all relevant institutions. During the tour, the Director General identified several dilapidated buildings and instructed that notices be issued to them.

The Director General emphasized the significance of Shahrah-e-Faisal in the national image. Clean and beautiful constructions make a positive impression on diplomatic, commercial, and tourist visitors, reflecting the civilization and culture of the people. Attractive buildings contribute to progress and prosperity.

