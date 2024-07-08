AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-08

Master Motor launches ‘Aumark M290T’

Press Release Published 08 Jul, 2024 06:09am

LAHORE: Master Motor (Pvt.) Ltd., a leading automobile manufacturer of Pakistan announced its newest FOTON model “Aumark M290T” in the light duty trucks segment. Aumark M290T is the successor to its popular AumarkM280 which set a new standard for aerodynamically designed and super durable Light Duty Trucks in Pakistan.

The impressive new Aumark M290T features Turbo Intercooler for superior performance, ABS brakes for safety and Euro III engine for fuel efficiency. The product unveiling was held at a launch event on 5th July, 2024 at a local golf club in Lahore.

Besides the newest addition of Foton M290-T in the product range, Master Motor also offering wide range of Foton trucking solutions by displaying its Medium &Heavy duty trucks ranging from 220HP till 430HP covering drive categoriesof4x2, 6x2 and 6x4 at the event which caters to all the segment requirements in the Pakistan logistics market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Master Motor Aumark M290T

Comments

200 characters

Master Motor launches ‘Aumark M290T’

Azeri firm seeks legislative safeguards for its investment

PM underscores need for boosting seaports’ efficiency

Action ordered against officials involved in over-billing

Private sector’s participation in privatisation of Discos: World Bank agrees to extend financial support under NLTA

Latest scanners on ports: FBR directed to prioritise installation

Omer’s house raided after ATC Sargodha issues arrest warrants

Defamation suit: ADSJ Lahore summons FBR officers

Special Judge C&ET Karachi to take up tax fraud case on 27th

SC asks whether or not govt can promise tax credit and then take it away retrospectively?

OMAP concerned at budget impacts on industry

Read more stories