LUMS holds Graduation of 2024 Class

LAHORE: LUMS recently celebrated the graduation of 1,407 scholars at the University’s 36th Convocation. Surrounded by proud family, friends, and faculty, the students from LUMS’ five schools received their degrees at separate commencement ceremonies held for graduate and undergraduate students.

Senior university leaders, including, Pro Chancellor Abdul Razak Dawood, Rector Shahid Hussain, and Vice Chancellor Dr Ali Cheema attended the ceremony. Other members of the Board of Trustees, Deans, and faculty also joined in sharing the celebrations with the graduates and their families.

Zara Fateh Qizilbash, Registrar, welcomed attendees, followed by the formal inauguration of the Convocation by the Pro Chancellor.

Dr Cheema congratulated the graduates on their achievements and advised, “It is important that you make it a mission to create value for society, rather than pursuing self-interest.”

