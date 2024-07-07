AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Jason Gillespie stresses fitness, consistency in first presser as Pakistan red-ball coach

BR Web Desk Published July 7, 2024 Updated July 7, 2024 07:31pm

Pakistan’s newly appointed red-ball coach Jason Gillespie stressed the team’s fitness, consistency and fielding in his maiden press conference after accepting the role.

Addressing the media in Karachi, Gillespie said he was excited to work with the Pakistan cricket team and will also travel to Australia with Shaheens.

Gillespie, one of Australia’s finest bowlers in history, said the Pakistan cricket team was very talented but lacked consistency in performance.

“We will see how we can bring continuity and consistency in performances,” he said, adding that there will be no compromise on players’ fitness.

“In international cricket, there should be no question on your fitness,” Gillespie added. “In international cricket, everyone should know about the importance of fitness. This is about personal pride, this professionalism.

To a question about the brand of cricket Pakistan would play in the format, Gillespie said he had spoken to the skipper [ Shan Masood] one to two times, and will also discuss with the players during the fitness camp about the brand of cricket we want to play.

About team selection, the head coach said the selection would be made based on the opposition and conditions in mind.

“If a player is good for the team, he will definitely be selected. I’m in contact with Gary Kirsten [Pakistan’s white-ball coach] for players’ workload management.”

The former Aussie pacer asserted that improving the team’s fielding was his main task.

“There is a general opinion that Pakistan’s fielding is their weak point, so that would be my priority. For me, the goal is to see how we play against quality sides.”

Gillespie said he would travel to Australia along with Pakistan Shaheens.

“During the last tour to Australia, Pakistan lost the series 3-0 but they played well. There were moments in the series where they were also dominating the opponents.

ICC Test championship Jason Gillespie Pakistan red ball coach players fitness

Comments

200 characters

Jason Gillespie stresses fitness, consistency in first presser as Pakistan red-ball coach

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi to review port operations

Joe Biden back on campaign trail as pressure mounts

Oil, gas firms say will invest $5bn in 3 years

Turnover tax on petroleum dealers reversed

Police raids Omar Ayub’s residence in Islamabad

Saudi Group acquires majority stake in Shell Pakistan

Security of Chinese citizens: PM orders setting up of safe cities at Dasu, Diamer Bhasha

PIA launches special flights for Najaf to facilitate pilgrims

Policy rate might see a gradual decrease: Aurangzeb

Read more stories