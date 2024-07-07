Jason Gillespie stresses fitness, consistency in first presser as Pakistan red-ball coach

Pakistan’s newly appointed red-ball coach Jason Gillespie stressed the team’s fitness, consistency and fielding in his maiden press conference after accepting the role.

Addressing the media in Karachi, Gillespie said he was excited to work with the Pakistan cricket team and will also travel to Australia with Shaheens.

Gillespie, one of Australia’s finest bowlers in history, said the Pakistan cricket team was very talented but lacked consistency in performance.

“We will see how we can bring continuity and consistency in performances,” he said, adding that there will be no compromise on players’ fitness.

“In international cricket, there should be no question on your fitness,” Gillespie added. “In international cricket, everyone should know about the importance of fitness. This is about personal pride, this professionalism.

To a question about the brand of cricket Pakistan would play in the format, Gillespie said he had spoken to the skipper [ Shan Masood] one to two times, and will also discuss with the players during the fitness camp about the brand of cricket we want to play.

About team selection, the head coach said the selection would be made based on the opposition and conditions in mind.

“If a player is good for the team, he will definitely be selected. I’m in contact with Gary Kirsten [Pakistan’s white-ball coach] for players’ workload management.”

The former Aussie pacer asserted that improving the team’s fielding was his main task.

“There is a general opinion that Pakistan’s fielding is their weak point, so that would be my priority. For me, the goal is to see how we play against quality sides.”

Gillespie said he would travel to Australia along with Pakistan Shaheens.

“During the last tour to Australia, Pakistan lost the series 3-0 but they played well. There were moments in the series where they were also dominating the opponents.