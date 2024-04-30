Coach Gillespie says he strongly believes in discipline, hard work

LAHORE: The newly-appointed Pakistan men’s cricket team head coach for red-ball Jason Gillespie has said that he likes hardworking players and believes in discipline.

“I love Test cricket. It tests every part of your game, physically and mentally. It tests techniques, and that’s the true test, which is very relevant,” Jason said, adding: “You only have to speak to players around the world, and they all love playing Test cricket. Players want to wear the country’s cap on their head and want to represent their country in Test match cricket.”

In an interview from Cape Town, Gillespie not only shared his excitement at joining the Test side, but also discussed his coaching style, his expectations from the Test side, how he wants to see the team progress, the importance of Test cricket and the significance of the fans and supporters in the journey.

Jason said, “I simply want the Pakistan cricket team to play the style of cricket that’s going to suit them; for me, that’s important. My philosophy is - don’t try to be something that you’re not! There are going to be times when you have to grind it out, and that’s what Test cricket is. It’s a test of your skills, mental capacity and patience. There are times to attack and times to soak up some periods of cricket from the opposition.”

He further said, “We are in an entertainment business and I want to showcase our skills to the crowds and to our supporters. I want to play games, produce performances that mean something, and, more importantly, I want to win.”

Regarding cricket fans, he said, “The role of the fans in cricket is vitally important; without the fans, we don’t have a game. I’m very conscious that Pakistan cricket supporters are incredibly passionate. They want to see success, and they want the team to do well. I want the fans to be rest assured that the bad days are not going to be through a lack of effort or lack of preparation. We will be working hard and preparing very well.”

Jason said, “I completely understand and appreciate that. We’re going to have some great days in Test cricket for Pakistan, and there’s a chance we’ll have some not-so-good days. But if we can bridge that gap and minimise those bad days and keep striving to have more good days, more good hours, more sessions, we can have some success.”

The newly-appointed Pakistan men’s cricket team coach for white-ball Gary Kirsten in his talk spoke at length about his love for cricket, his coaching philosophy and style, and also explained why he took up the Pakistan job.

Gary said, “I think Pakistan sits as one of the top four to five coaching jobs in the world internationally. The proposition to work with some of the best cricketers in the world was appealing to me. What is important is that I have the opportunity to work with some of the best cricketers in the world, and that excites me.”

He said, “My view on Pakistan cricket hasn’t shifted for a long time. There is always an expectation that it should be a high-performing team all the time. We know in team sports, that’s not always the case. It’s always wonderful from a coaching perspective when you can help them (players) unlock the real potential. That’s what I’m looking forward to. I’m really looking forward to working with those individual players and the team and assisting them that way.”

