Huge recoveries: NA Speaker writes to PM to settle audit paras

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has sought Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s support to compel the ministries/ Divisions to settle thousands of pending audit paras examined by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) involving recovery of billions of rupees for the period 1985-86 to 2022-23 as Principal Accounting Officers (PAOs) are to hold meetings of DAC, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The PAC’s recommendations on 6,026 audit paras contained in its reports for the year 1985-86 to 2009-10, adopted by the National Assembly on the 10th August 2020, have been pending for compliance.

Additionally, the PAC examined 10,414 audit paras from the audit reports of the Auditor -General of Pakistan (AGP) for audit years 2010-11 to 2022-23 and issued directives / recommendations to the relevant Ministries, Division and Departments for compliance. However, out of these 10,414 audit paras, 6,909 audit paras remained unaddressed.

Moreover, the AGP, in its letter of May 23, 2024, forwarded a consolidated statement of Departmental Accounts Committee (DACs) meeting held from May, 2023 to April for various Ministries, Divisions and Departments. Unfortunately, a number of Principal Accounting Officers (PAOs) failed to hold even a single meeting of DAC during this period. Recovery of billions of rupees is involved in these audit paras.

According to Speaker National Assembly, under the Financial Management and Powers of Principal Accounting Officers Regulations, 2021, the PAOs are accountable to the Parliament, including the PAC. They are required to hold DAC meetings regularly; and, the Chief Finance and Accounts Officer, under the supervision of the PAO, is responsible for coordinating matters related to the PAC, DAC audit observations on appropriation accounts and audit reports, ensuring compliance of PAC/DAC’s directives/recommendations. Non- compliance with directives/recommendations from the National Assembly or PACs constitute a breach of privilege of the House and may lead to proceedings against the concerned public functionaries under the relevant provisions of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

Sadiq in his letter requested the Prime Minister to direct all PAOs of the Ministries, Division and Departments to comply with the PAC’s recommendations. Additionally, it is imperative to hold result-oriented meetings of the respective DACs on a regular basis to address the irregularities, highlighted by the PAC and the AGP. The recovery of the outstanding amounts as indicated in the PAC’s reports for the period from 1985-86 to 2009-10 may be ensured by the concerned PAOs.

The number of audit paras of Ministries/Divisions from 1985-86 to 2009-10 are as follows: (i) Petroleum Division 55; (ii) Cabinet Division, 78 ;(iii) Defence Production, 99 ;(iv) Defence, 512; (v) IT&T, 2; (vi) Commerce, 85; (vii) Power Division,462; (viii) FBR 754; (ix) Finance Division 231; (x) Industries and Production, 99; (xi) Information and Broadcasting 106; (xii) Federal Education & Professional Training, 25; (xiii) Interior, 404; (xiv) Science and Technology, 35; (xv) National Food Security and Research 154; (xvi) National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, 154; (xvii) Planning Division and Reform, 19; (xviii) Housing and Works, 411; (xix) Strategic Plan Division (SPD), 3; (xx) Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, 104; (xxi) Aviation Division, 251; (xxii) Maritime Affairs, 41; (xxiii) Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division, 70; (xxiv) Overseas Pakistanis & HRD Division, 103; (xxv) Foreign Affairs, 320; (xxvi) Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony, 18; (xxvii) Food and Agriculture 14; (xxviii) Water Resources; (158; (xxix) Pakistan Railways, 622; (xxx) Communications, 460; (xxxi) National Heritage & Culture Division 38; (xxxii) Economic Affairs Division 7; (xxxiii) Establishment Division, 13; (xxxiv) HEC, 40; (xxxv) Inter Provincial Coordination, 12; (xxxvi) Law and Justice, 14; (xxxvii) States and Frontier Region, 3; (xxxviii) National Security Division, 7; (xxxix) Climate Change 2; (xxxx) ERRA 39; and (xxxxi) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), 2.

According to the AGP, the number of audit paras from 2010-11 to 2022-23, were 38,125 of which 10,414 have been examined by the PAC whereas 27711 audit paras have not been discussed ever. However, 3505 audit paras have been settled/decided. The number of pending paras reported by FAOs was 34620 during this period.

The sources said the Cabinet Division has directed all the Ministries/Divisions/Departments to ensure strict compliance of recommendations of PAC and submit a compliance report to the Prime Minister by July 31, 2024.

