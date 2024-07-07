AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Jul 07, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-07-07

Nawaz calls for joint efforts to root out terrorism

NNI Published 07 Jul, 2024 03:08am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Nawaz Sharif on Saturday called for supporting the armed forces and security institutions for weeding out terrorism in the country.

The former prime minister expressed the views during a meeting with PML-N’s parliamentary party leader in Senate Irfan Siddiqui in Murree. They also exchanged views on political situation in the country.

Nawaz Sharif said those who were creating instability in the country or defaming it abroad had nothing to do with democracy. He claimed that the problems and crisis which were controlled seven years ago by PML-N then govt have again resurfaced.

“The problems controlled by us seven years ago have become serious again,” he added.

The PML-N President said that the country had overcome problems like inflation, loadshedding and terrorism. And government had said goodbye to the IMF, but the country’s economy and various sectors started declining since 2018.

“The process of destruction and decline in each sector that started in 2018 has created serious problems for the masses. It needs a lot of time to overcome these problems,” he maintained.

He said that in order to bring investment it was necessary to bring peace and stability in the country. He suggested that parliament should play its key role to bring investment in the country.

He urged the people to fully support the armed forces and security agencies to eradicate terrorism from the country. “Law and order situation is directly linked to investment, progress and prosperity. The parliament should play its strong role in this regard,” he urged.

He said that these people consider Pakistan’s weakness and failure as their political success.

Nawaz Sharif hoped that PML-N incumbent leadership will be able to control these challenges again. He said that armed forces and security agencies should be fully supported to eradicate terrorism from the country.

Nawaz Sharif hoped that sincere and hardworking leadership would overcome these difficulties. However, it will take a long time to overcome these grave challenges.

On the occasion, Irfan Siddiqui presented a report on the parliamentary committee’s performance in Senate.

A day earlier, top military brass expressed concern over the unwarranted criticism on the Operation Azm-e-Istehkam by some quarters. The top military brass took up the matter during the 265th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir at GHQ on Friday.

terrorism Nawaz Sharif loadshedding PMLN Irfan Siddiqui

