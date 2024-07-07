‘Today no one can shut down this city’: Karachi mayor

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Mustafa Kamal talks about uniting hearts one day and breaking them the next.

He says that he learned all the tricks from a person sitting in London. It can’t be that “chit mein jeeta, pat tu hara”. When the man in London makes an operator a City Nazim, a minister, it’s good. In 1995, 1,795 people were killed in this city when one person had control.

These people want to practice politics of bias and division in Karachi. Today, there is no reign of fear and terror in this city; no one can shut down this city, which bothers them. They realized where they stand in the February elections. These people did everything in this city. We face the challenge of street crime, and we will deal with it.

On Eid-ul-Azha, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor were on the streets of Karachi. To solve water issues, we are bringing a new line from Hub Canal. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will continue to do good work under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference on Saturday. The Mayor’s spokesperson for political affairs, Karamullah Waqasi, Saadia Javed, and Ali Rashid were also present on this occasion.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that MQM’s Mustafa Kamal said a lot today, on Saturday morning about how the PPP did no work in Sindh, while a few days ago, he himself said that PPP is essential and that during Zardari’s era, the most work was done in this city. Mustafa Kamal said he spent Rs300 billion on Karachi. Ask him from where he got Rs300 billion.

If Rs300 billion were spent on the city, there wouldn’t be water issues. Billions of rupees are owed to the Water Board and KMC because of their actions. These people don’t want to unite hearts; they want to practice divisive politics. During their era, industrialists were kidnapped extortion slips and bodies in gunny bags were found in the city. Everyone saw that bad time when the city could be shut down with a signal.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that when PPP’s Sindh government was providing jobs to Sindh’s youth, these people went to court and closed the doors of employment. The court ruled that appointments should be made according to the law and domicile. He said that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui plays the card of bias. Their political party has been part of every government.

They claim that during their era, the city was one of the fastest-growing in the world. Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab referred to Dawn newspaper, saying that during Mustafa Kamal’s era, a large number of people were killed, there was bloodshed in the city, a private channel’s office was fired upon, and in the same era, land for a sewage treatment plant in Mehmoodabad was used for China cutting.

On May 12, many people were killed in Karachi. We are still dealing with Mustafa Kamal’s actions. This city was once known for knowledge and intellect, not for gunny bags and terror. In Khawaja Izharul Hassan’s constituency, there was a drain next to the road which suddenly disappeared, and 1,200 shops were built. Parks were ended, illegal constructions were done, yet they claim to be good.

He said that during their era, 60mm of rain shut down the city, and 200 people died. In 2022, 1,100mm of rain fell, but the city didn’t shut down, and no one died. Mayor Karachi said that an overpass was built on Stadium Road. There was a mosque where the overpass was being built; the road mosque was removed and given a place in the park.

The Baldia factory incident happened during their time. They allowed constructions over drains, severely affecting the drainage system. Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said people were killed, factories were burned, and even with Rs300 billion, they didn’t complete the K-IV project. I personally don’t accept the 2018 and 2024 mandates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024