Gold prices soar

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Saturday saw huge gains as the global bullion value is hovering near $2400 an ounce, traders said

The weekend trade witnessed a bigger surge of the week in the gold prices by Rs2000 to reach Rs246400 per tola with Rs211247 per 10 grams, up by Rs1740.

On the global market, bullion value grew by $24 to $2388 an ounce with silver just over $31 an ounce, traders said.

Domestically, silver prices also went up by Rs50 and Rs43 to settle at Rs2900 per tola and Rs2486.28 per 10 grams, respectively, traders said.

