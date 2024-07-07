Met Office predicts flooding, landslides

KARACHI: The Met Office on Saturday again issued a warning on rains related dangers of flooding and landslides, which may unfold on July 7.

It said that the torrential rains are likely to trigger flash floods in local nullahs and streams of Kashmir, northeast Balochistan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Heavy rains may also unleash urban flooding in Pothohar region, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal and Faisalabad on Sunday.

Landslides may disrupt roads at the vulnerable points of hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan over the period.

“Strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper/central parts of the country. A fresh westerly wave is affecting most upper/central parts of the country,” the Met said.

