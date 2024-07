KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR6.209 billion and the number of lots traded was 4,466.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 2.420 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.643 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 522.387 million), Platinum (PKR 484.939 million), Crude Oil (PKR 392.305 million), Silver (PKR 313.069 million), Japan Equity (PKR 273.423 million), Natural Gas (PKR 48.526 million), Copper (PKR 35.495 million), Palladium (PKR 28.591 million), DJ (PKR 22.070 million), SP 500 (PKR 18.678 million) and Brent (PKR 6.546 million).

